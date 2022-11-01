Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey retained a 2.4% stake in the microblogging site after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

By the numbers: The filing indicates that Dorsey rolled over some 18 million shares when Twitter became private.

The value of the former Twitter CEO's shares represents about $1 billion, saving Musk a substantial payout to Dorsey, per Business Insider.

The big picture: Dorsey has been supportive of Musk taking over Twitter since before he left the social media company's board of directors last May.

