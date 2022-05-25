Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter's board of directors

Jack Dorsey is leaving the board of Twitter, effective today. The move had been telegraphed last fall, when he stepped down as the social media company's CEO.

The big picture: Dorsey is friendly with Elon Musk, who's in the midst of a controversial takeover of the social media giant and has discussed rolling over his 2.4% ownership stake into the deal.

Flashback: When he resigned from his CEO position last fall, Dorsey said founders leading tech firms is "severely limiting and a single point of failure" for tech companies.

What's next: Dorsey's next move remains unclear.