Woman who alleged Herschel Walker paid for her abortion: "I felt threatened"

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker addresses a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop on October 20 in Macon, Georgia. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The second woman who alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, pressured her into having an abortion said Tuesday that she felt "threatened."

Driving the news: "He was very clear that he did not want me to have the child," the woman, who was identified by attorney Gloria Allred as "Jane Doe," said in an exclusive ABC News interview, which aired Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"He said that because of his wife's family and powerful people around him, that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe," the woman said in her first on-camera remarks since making the allegation last week.

"It is very menacing," she added. "I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice."

The big picture: Walker has taken a strong anti-abortion stance in the Georgia Senate race and has denied both allegations against him.

"I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along," Walker said at a campaign stop last week.

What she's saying: Jane Doe said that Walker gave her cash to pay for the abortion and she does not have a receipt for the procedure.

"He came to my house and picked me up and drove me to the clinic," the woman recalled, after she had hesitations about going through with the procedure.

"I went in alone and he waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure," she said.

