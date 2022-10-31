Wes Moore, Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, and lieutenant governor nominee Aruna Miller walk in a Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Photo: Bryan Woolston/AP

Maryland looks like a rare bright spot for Democrats, who are bracing for a rough midterm outcome in many other blue states across the country.

Why it matters: Black voters are poised for historic wins in a state where they make up 31% of the vote — fourth-highest in the nation — but have lagged in statewide representation.

After Maryland Republicans nominated a Trump-endorsed candidate, a diverse slate of nominees is poised for a statewide sweep:

Author and Afghanistan war veteran Wes Moore is on the verge of making history as Maryland's first African American governor. He comfortably leads Republican Dan Cox, 58-27%, in a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll released last week.

His running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller, would be the first Asian American elected statewide.

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) is heavily favored to become the state's first Black Attorney General.

What's next: President Biden will make his final midterm campaign appearance in Maryland —on Election Eve, at a rally for the Democratic ticket.

