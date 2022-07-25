Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday he won't back the GOP nominee for governor of the state and predicted "a big loss for the Republican Party" in the upcoming elections.

Driving news: Hogan told ABC News that Trump-endorsed Dan Cox's nomination was "a win for the Democrats," adding "we have no chance of saving that governor's seat." And he denounced Democrats for running ads boosting the far-right candidate ahead of last week's primary.

What he's saying: "It was, kind of, unprecedented collusion between the Democratic Governors Association and Donald Trump," the outgoing governor told ABC's "This Week."

"And both of them were promoting a conspiracy-theory believing- kind of nut job," said Hogan, who Hogan also described as a "QAnon whack job."

Of note: Hogan doubled down on his collusion claims on CNN's "State of the Union" Son unday.

"There's no question this was a big win for the Democratic Governors Association that I think spent over $3 million trying to promote this guy," he told CNN's Jake Tapper.

There's "no question that we lost a battle" after Cox beat the moderate candidate he endorsed, Kelly Schulz, Hogan said.

"I can tell you I'm not giving up, it just makes me want to double down and fight back against what I think is kind of a hostile takeover of the party that I love," he added.

