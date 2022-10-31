Exhibit aims to present AI images as real art

Ellie Pritts' "Liminal Reprise" used Dall-E 2 to explore the themes of consciousness and enlightenment. Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

A new art exhibition in San Francisco showcases some of the unique ways that artists have begun to incorporate Dall-E 2, GPT-3 and other AI systems into their work — efforts that go well beyond just typing some text and seeing what pops out.

Why it matters: The exhibit, "Artificial Imagination," comes amid a broad debate over the legal and artistic merits of AI-created art, as well as concerns that more powerful computers could take jobs away from humans.

"Artificial Imagination" includes a range of work, from videos to still images and sculpture.

While many of the pieces used Dall-E 2 to help generate images, others took a different approach. Alexander Reben, for example, used text generated by GPT-3 and then built his interpretation of the computer's description.

Between the lines: The artists and curators said the exhibition, believed to be the first of its kind, is an important recognition that AI art is indeed art.

"I think it is really important to showcase right now that this is a new medium," said Ellie Pritts, a pioneer in the space who uses AI-generated images to create video pieces. "There are serious artists; this is legitimate work."

Other artists include Mixpanel founder Suhail Doshi and August Kamp, a trans multimedia artist and musician.

Day One Ventures helped come up with the idea for the exhibit and brought in Dall-E 2 creator OpenAI in as a partner.

The big picture: The debut of Artificial Imagination comes as society is grappling with how to understand the advent of AI art on a variety of levels, from who owns the work to its impact on artists.

Yes, but: A number of the artists that took part in the exhibit liken the current moment to similar hand-wringing the accompanied the arrival of the camera. Its ability to capture scenes with detail and precision didn't end up killing art and eventually paved way for photography, a whole new art form.

Adobe has recently come out as strongly supportive of generative AI, seeing it as a creative assistant that can help artists at various stages of their work.

Practicalities: The exhibit is open to the public through Dec. 29 at bitforms gallery.

