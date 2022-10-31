Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich called 2020 election deniers "clowns that throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks" in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday.

Why it matters: Brnovich, who voted for former President Trump, noted that Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor "is a denier," adding: "It's like a giant grift in some ways."

Worth noting: Brnovich told CBS' Scott Pelley that Trump called him after the presidential election and said "all you gotta do is say the election's fraudulent, and you will be a superstar, you'll be the most popular guy in America."

The outgoing attorney general said he told Trump he didn't become attorney general to be a star and he didn't need anybody, "whether it's a former president, or any other person validating what I'm doing and why I'm doing it."

By the numbers: After extensive investigations, Arizona officials have indicted 12 people in cases involving a total of 12 ballots in a state President Biden won by 10,000 votes.

The bottom line: Brnovich told Pelley election officials "deal in facts and evidence" and claims of fraud are "horses**t."

"Most of it's horses**t, and I've been trying to scrape it off my shoes for the last year," he added.

