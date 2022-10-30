1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Map: The rules for mail-in voting across the U.S.
Most of the country can now vote by mail, though the rapid expansion of mail-in voting has triggered a backlash on the right.
By the numbers: Seven states and Washington, D.C., automatically mail ballots to all registered voters. Twenty-eight more states allow voters to request a mail-in ballot without needing to give a reason why they need or want one.
- A handful of states allow mail-in voting, but only with an excuse — typically age, illness, being a caretaker or being out of town on Election Day.
The big picture: There’s been a consistent backlash against mail-in voting, as opponents incorrectly argue that the large number of people who voted that way during the pandemic was evidence of voter fraud. There’s been no evidence of a correlation between votes cast by mail and fraud.
- Those conspiracy theories mirror the trends in restrictive voting legislation we’ve seen popping up around the country, per Brennan Center research.