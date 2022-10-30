Amy Klobuchar says she does not trust Elon Musk as Twitter's owner

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said Sunday that she does not trust Elon Musk owning Twitter, adding that social media companies "have to have content moderation."

Why it matters: Klobuchar's remarks on the tech company come days after Musk gained full control of one the most important global platforms for political speech and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was attacked.

What she's saying: "We have to do something about this amplification of this election-denying, hate speech that we see on the internet," Klobuchar said Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press.

I think you have to have some content moderation because when you look at what this guy was looking at, he was looking at just horrendous things you don’t even want to talk about on your show," Klobuchar said, apparently referring to the alleged suspect in the attack on Pelosi's husband. "If Elon Musk has said now that he’s going to start a content moderation board, that was one good sign, but I continue to be concerned about that."

"I just don’t think people should be making money off of passing on this stuff that’s a bunch of lies," Klobuchar said Sunday.

"They are making money off of us, they are making money off of this violence."

The big picture: The suspect in the attack, David DePape, appeared to have supported QAnon conspiracies, made racist online posts, questioned the 2020 election outcome and defended former President Donald Trump, per posts on several websites, Reuters reports.

Klobuchar has been a proponent of legislation to prevent misinformation on social media, including last year when she introduced a bill that would hold online platforms liable for promoting health-related misinformation.

