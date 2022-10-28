29 mins ago - Economy & Business
The Twitter executives departing after Elon Musk's takeover
At least four Twitter executives are leaving after new owner Elon Musk closed the deal on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.
Why it matters: Musk has the keys to one of the most popular social networks for news and information — and can reshape its leadership to his liking.
Among the Twitter executives departing on Thursday:
- CEO Parag Agrawal, per CNBC.
- CFO Ned Segal, per Washington Post.
- Vijaya Gadde of Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety, per N.Y. Times.
- Sean Edgett, general counsel, per Bloomberg.
Between the lines: Gadde was behind the decision to permanently ban former President Trump from Twitter.
- As of Thursday evening, Trump's account was still inactivate.
The bottom line: Parag Agrawal vested 100% of his equity awards in the sale and will make around $42 million, Reuters reports.