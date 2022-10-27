Former President Barack Obama cut an ad for Democrats in Pennsylvania ahead of his plans to barnstorm the key battleground state with President Biden in the days before the midterm elections, Axios has learned.

Driving the news: In the ad, the former president cites two key issues that Democrats have been hammering on this cycle: the willingness of some Republicans to help overturn elections, and abortion rights.

"In Pennsylvania you’ve got some important choices to make this year,” he says in the 15-second spot, adding that "the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line."

The ad was paid for by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Between the lines: Obama is lending his star-power to Democrats across the country as Biden, Vice President Harris and many other national figures largely keep their distance in highly competitive races.