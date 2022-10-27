Biden marks 4-year anniversary of Tree of Life synagogue shooting

Flowers seen at the memorial on Oct. 27, 2019, one year after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Photo: Aaron Jackendoff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of the attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, the deadliest assault on Jewish people in U.S. history.

Driving the news: "As we grieve this deadliest act of antisemitism in American history, we stand with the community of Squirrel Hill—and Jewish communities across America and around the world—in resolving to combat antisemitism and hate in all of its forms," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is especially true as we witness an ugly increase in antisemitism in America."

The big picture: Eleven people were killed and six were injured at the Pittsburgh synagogue on the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman stormed the building.

Four years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public, CBS News reports.

What he's saying: "In the four years since that terrible day, the people of Pittsburgh have shown us what it means to be stronger than hate," Biden said.

"Welcoming the community to Torah study sessions. Showing their support for refugees and immigrants. Reimagining the Tree of Life synagogue as both sanctuary and memorial."

"The courage and character of the Pittsburgh community remains an inspiration to us all."

