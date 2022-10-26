Fossil fuel "addiction" is rapidly worsening climate change as the related effects of extreme weather leaves 98 million people facing severe food insecurity and heat-related deaths surge, a new report warns.

The big picture: The burning of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gas that cause air pollution kills some 11,800 Americans and about 1.2 million people every year globally, according to the report, published in the medical journal The Lancet Tuesday ahead of next month's UN Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

What they found: The annual Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report examined 103 countries and found that the global land area impacted by extreme drought had grown by 29% in the past 50 years and heat-related deaths jumped 68% between 2017-2021, compared to 2000-2004.

Exposure to days of very-high or extremely-high fire danger rose in 61% of countries from 2001–2004 to 2018–2021, the University College London-led study found.

Of note: Global warming is leading to the spread of infectious diseases, per the report — which involved 99 researchers from 51 institutions, including the World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Organization

Malaria transmission rose by 32.1% in highland areas of the Americas and 14.9% in Africa in 2012-2021, compared to the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the carbon intensity of the global energy system, the biggest single contributing sector to global greenhouse gas emissions, has dropped by less than 1% from 1992 levels.

Threat level: Jeni Miller, executive director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance, said in an emailed statement accompanying the report that "fossil fuel-driven climate change is reducing family incomes due to heat waves that impact worker productivity."

It's also "aggravating food insecurity through diminished crop yields" and the "worst impacts of fossil fuel-driven climate change are being felt by developing countries — those least responsible for having caused it."

Zoom in: Heat exposure led to 470 billion potential labour hours lost globally in 2021, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income countries and worsening the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, according to the report.

The bottom line: "The world is edging closer to multiple tipping points that, once crossed, will drive temperatures well above 2°C ... current global actions are insufficient," the researchers warn in a linked editorial published in The Lancet.

What they're saying: "The climate crisis is killing us," said United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres in a statement responding to the report.

"It is undermining not just the health of our planet, but the health of people everywhere — through toxic air pollution, diminishing food security, higher risks of infectious disease outbreaks, record extreme heat, drought, floods and more," he added, calling for "common-sense investments in renewable energy."

Between the lines: The report's description of fossil fuel use as an addiction is accurate, said the University of Maryland's Sacoby Wilson and University of Calgary's Courtney Howard, who weren't involved in the report, per AP.