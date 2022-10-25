Skip to main content
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

Andrew Solender
Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.

The backdrop: Hicks' testimony comes after the panel signaled in their Oct. 13 hearing that Trump's efforts to overturn the election and his actions on Jan. 6 will be the central focus of the final stages of their probe.

  • They voted during that hearing to subpoena Trump and formally issued the subpoena last week.
  • The panel plans to release a final report before the end of the year and may also release preliminary findings before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
