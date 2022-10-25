40 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee
Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios.
Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.
- She left the White House on Jan. 12, six days after the Capitol riot, according to NBC, which first reported Hicks' interview.
The backdrop: Hicks' testimony comes after the panel signaled in their Oct. 13 hearing that Trump's efforts to overturn the election and his actions on Jan. 6 will be the central focus of the final stages of their probe.
- They voted during that hearing to subpoena Trump and formally issued the subpoena last week.
- The panel plans to release a final report before the end of the year and may also release preliminary findings before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.