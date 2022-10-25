Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee

Hope Hicks, a former top aide in the Trump White House, is interviewing with the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told Axios.

Why it matters: Hicks, who was a close confidante of former President Donald Trump, served as a counselor to the president during key periods in the investigation's scope, including after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6, 2021.

She left the White House on Jan. 12, six days after the Capitol riot, according to NBC, which first reported Hicks' interview.

The backdrop: Hicks' testimony comes after the panel signaled in their Oct. 13 hearing that Trump's efforts to overturn the election and his actions on Jan. 6 will be the central focus of the final stages of their probe.