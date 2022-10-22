Skip to main content
37 mins ago - Sports

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson eyes NFL ownership

Axios

Magic Johnson attends a football event with then-L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (center) and boxer Oscar De La Hoya (left) in L.A. in 2011. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is reportedly pursuing an ownership stake in the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders that would set a record valuation for the sports franchise, Semafor reports.

Why it matters: NFL franchises are some of the most valuable assets in the world. 16 NFL franchises are worth at least $4 billion, compared to four MLB teams and three in the NBA.

  • Johnson is leading a group that's seeking to buy a minority stake in the team, owned by the family of the late Al Davis.
  • The Raiders have received a minority stake offer that valued the team at $6.5 billion, Forbes reported this summer.
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals
Go deeper