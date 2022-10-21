Guilty plea expected in Michigan high school shooting, prosecutor says

A 16-year-old accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school last year is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, per AP.

Driving the news: Ethan Crumbley, who is expected in court Monday, was charged as an adult and is facing four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, one count of terrorism causing death as well other crimes for the Nov. 30 shooting.

Four students were killed and seven others were wounded in the shooting at Oxford High School.

What they're saying: "We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," Oakland County's chief assistant prosecutor David Williams said according to AP.

Of note: Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter tied to their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.