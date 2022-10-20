1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Uvalde school district superintendent abruptly retires
Hal Harrell officially retired as superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District during a school board meeting on Wednesday night.
Why it matters: Harrell announced his retirement less than two weeks ago, but said he'd remain in his post "throughout the year" until a new superintendent could be named. However, his retirement was accepted at the meeting.
- He faced criticism in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead last May, with some parents calling for his removal.
Details: The school board named Gary Patterson as interim superintendent while officials search for Harrell's successor.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.