A memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in September for the 21 lives taken by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: Pedro Salazar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hal Harrell officially retired as superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District during a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Harrell announced his retirement less than two weeks ago, but said he'd remain in his post "throughout the year" until a new superintendent could be named. However, his retirement was accepted at the meeting.

He faced criticism in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead last May, with some parents calling for his removal.

Details: The school board named Gary Patterson as interim superintendent while officials search for Harrell's successor.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.