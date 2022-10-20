Skip to main content
Uvalde school district superintendent abruptly retires

Rebecca Falconer
A memorial outside of Robb Elementary School for the 21 lives taken by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, United States on September 06.

A memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in September for the 21 lives taken by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas. Photo: Pedro Salazar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hal Harrell officially retired as superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District during a school board meeting on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Harrell announced his retirement less than two weeks ago, but said he'd remain in his post "throughout the year" until a new superintendent could be named. However, his retirement was accepted at the meeting.

Details: The school board named Gary Patterson as interim superintendent while officials search for Harrell's successor.

