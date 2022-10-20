Chess grandmaster files $100M defamation lawsuit over cheating allegations

Grandmaster Hans Niemann waits his turn to move. Photo: Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images

Hans Niemann, a 19-year-old American chess grandmaster, is suing world champion Magnus Carlsen and others for $100 million in damages on the heels of an alleged cheating scandal.

The big picture: The lawsuit — which Niemann says "speaks for itself" — says that Carlsen, Chess.com and others have colluded to "blacklist" Niemann from the chess world.

Chess cheating allegations

Catch up quick: Earlier this month, a Chess.com investigation claimed Niemann likely cheated in at least 100 online games, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

The accusation came after Carlsen claimed Niemann was a cheater during the Sinquefield Cup competition, a moment that shook up the chess world. Niemann admitted that he cheated twice as a kid.

The latest

Details: Niemann claims in the lawsuit that the cheating allegations against him "destroyed" his career and "ruined his life."

Niemann says he is not allowed to compete in many of the top chess tournaments now following the cheating accusations.

The complaint also alleges that Chess.com teamed with Carlsen to create these allegations because Chess.com is, according to the lawsuit, trying to buy Carlsen’s “Play Magnus” app. The offer for such a purchase was made in August.

Niemann has accused the defendants — which includes Chess.com chief chess officer Danny Rensch and the Play Magnus app — of libel and slander.

The American grandmaster denies any wrongdoing, saying in the lawsuit the allegations have been debunked.

Oved and Oved, the law firm representing Niemann, and Chess.com did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

This story has been updated with additional details.