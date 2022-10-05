A Chess.com investigation alleges that Hans Niemann, the American grandmaster at the center of a cheating scandal, likely cheated in over 100 online games, as recently as 2020.

The backdrop: When world champion Magnus Carlsen suggested Niemann was a cheater after losing to him at last month's Sinquefield Cup, Niemann admitted he'd cheated — but only twice online as a kid.

Details: The 72-page report states that Niemann privately confessed to the allegations in a phone call, and that he was banned from Chess.com for a period of time, per WSJ, which was first to review the report.

The site uses a variety of cheating-detection tools, including analytics that compare moves to those recommended by chess engines. They also monitor whether players open other browsers while playing.

Identifying cheating during in-person chess is far more difficult, and while Chess.com stopped short of claiming Niemann had done so, the report flags "unusual patterns" and calls for a further investigation.

Context: Chess.com is in the process of acquiring Carlsen's Play Magnus app for $82.9 million. That relationship could explain why the world champion was so confident Niemann was a serial cheater. Perhaps he already knew what was in this report.