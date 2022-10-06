Niche sports have seen a fair share of drama in recent weeks.

The intrigue: There have been at least five investigations launched across five different sports connected to cheating in the last month.

The investigations have already led to some suspensions and disqualifications for major tournaments and competitions.

Here's a rundown of the allegations so far.

Chess

A Chess.com investigation alleged this week that the American grandmaster Hans Niemann likely cheated in more than 100 online games, Axios' Kendall Baker reports.

The investigation came after world champion Magnus Carlsen claimed Niemann was a cheater during the Sinquefield Cup. Niemann admitted to cheating twice when he was younger.

Fishing

Two fishermen who almost won the Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament in Ohio earlier this month were disqualified after weights were found inside their fish entries, per the Washington Post.

Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky would have secured $30,000 in prizes if they won the October event.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has launched an investigation into allegations that the fishers added weights to their entries, per the Post.

An ODNR spokesperson did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Cycling

Cyclist Nicholas Clark was suspended in early October by USA Cycling after an investigation found Clark fabricated the events of his career, per the publication CyclingTips.

Clark, a former bike shop owner, claimed he was a professional cyclist who won an Australian time trial title and a junior men’s world championship medal. But an investigation from CyclingTips alleged his career accolades may have been fabricated.

USA Cycling launched an investigation into Clarke and found he violated policies by "provid[ing] false information about his background in cycling," according to CyclingTips.

USA Cycling did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Poker

Professional poker player Garrett "Gman" Adelstein accused competitor Robbi Jade Lew of cheating during a televised World Poker Tour event in late September, media company Dexerto reports.

Adelstein made the accusation after losing a head-to-head battle to Lew, who won $269,000 with a weak hand.

Lew, who has denied the allegations, offered to give the money back from the hand in question, which Garrett said was an admission of guilt, per Dexerto.

The World Poker Tour did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Irish dancing

The Coimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha (CLRG), the largest and oldest Irish dancing body in the world, announced in October an investigation after a report alleged teachers fixed competitions for their students.

CLRG said that its own ethics committee had “received allegations, with supporting documentation, of several grievous breaches of our Code of Conduct.”

According to the Irish Independent, at least 12 Irish dance teachers asked for or offered to fix the competitions through text messages, which were sent to the CLRG.

The CLRG did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

