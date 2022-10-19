Spirit stockholders approve JetBlue merger

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday that its stockholders approved a merger with JetBlue Airways.

Why it matters: The merger, which comes on the heels of Spirit's failed merger with budget airline Frontier, will create the country's fifth-largest airline.

What they're saying: "This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers," said Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines, in a statement.

Details: Spirit said the deal will close "no later than the first half of 2024."

The new combined airline will have 458 aircraft in its fleet and will be based in Florida, according to a fact sheet on the merger.

Flashback: JetBlue launched a takeover bid for Spirit Airlines after the latter airline announced its Frontier deal had collapsed.

Spirit originally rejected a $3.6 billion bid from JetBlue last May, citing antitrust concerns.

When Spirit was in talks for a deal with Frontier, JetBlue urged shareholders to vote against the Frontier deal.

The big picture: As Axios' Dan Primack noted, it's unclear if the country's antitrust regulators will allow this deal to go through.

In 2021, the Justice Department sued JetBlue and American Airlines over a proposed merger, calling it an anticompetitive move. States also sued to block the deal.

