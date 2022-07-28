Spirit-JetBlue merger takes flight after Frontier deal terminated

Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced that they have agreed to a merger Thursday, less than a day after Spirit terminated its proposed merger with budget airline Frontier.

Driving the news: JetBlue said in a news release that it will pay $33.50 a share in cash for Spirit in a $3.8 billion deal, which was higher than Frontier's $2.6 billion offer in cash and stock.

Spirit had said Wednesday it planned to hold discussions with JetBlue about a possible deal, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Spirit announced the Frontier deal's collapse after the company's shareholders were poised to vote on it.

Why it matters: The deal, which still needs regulatory approvals and approval from Spirit stockholders, would create the nation's fifth largest airline.

The companies expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024.

What they're saying: JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement that the two airlines will work to "continue to advance our shared goal of disrupting the industry to bring down fares from the Big Four airlines."

"By enabling JetBlue to grow faster, we can go head-to-head with the legacies in more places to lower fares and improve service for everyone," Hayes said, noting that combined the airlines would "still be significantly smaller than the Big Four."

Spirit president and CEO Ted Christie said the merger will be a "game changer" and would "create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

