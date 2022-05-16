JetBlue launches hostile takeover bid of Spirit Airlines

JetBlue on Monday launched what is effectively a hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines.

Driving the news: JetBlue in a letter to Spirit's shareholders urged them to vote against an earlier deal to merge with Frontier airlines.

"Based on the clear superiority of our offer, we expected the Spirit Board to engage constructively," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in the letter to shareholders.

"Given its unwillingness to share necessary information or negotiate in good faith, we adjusted our price accordingly, but will work towards a consensual transaction at $33 per share, subject to receiving the information to support it."

State of play: Spirit Airlines earlier this month rejected an acquisition offer from JetBlue for $3.6 billion, saying it feared the deal would not be cleared by antitrust regulators.

The Justice Department last year sued JetBlue and American Airlines over their planned consolidation, saying it is anticompetitive. A number of states have also sued to block the partnership, per the New York Times.

Thought bubble from Axios' Dan Primack: It's unclear if U.S. antitrust regulators would allow JetBlue to buy Spirit (despite what JetBlue argued this morning). But, if the deal is allowed, it could spark a series of airline industry mergers.

