8 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Capitol Police arrest armed man bringing "documents" to Supreme Court
The Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested and charged an 80-year-old Georgia man who they said parked a van containing three firearms outside the Supreme Court.
Why it matters: The arrest comes amid a rash of security concerns among members of Congress and the federal judiciary driven by rising threats and a series of startling security incidents.
What they're saying: The Capitol Police said in a statement they arrested 80-year old Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia after they found his van illegally parked on Capitol grounds on Wednesday afternoon.
- According to the statement, Payne told police he had guns in the van and a K-9 detected something as well.
- After detaining Payne and two others, police say they searched the vehicle and found two handguns and a shotgun, as well as "pipes and containers," prompting the USCP's Hazardous Incident Response Division to do a "thorough search" and clear the van.
- Payne was charged with unlawful activity for having weapons on Capitol grounds. The others were not arrested.
The intrigue: According to the statement, Payne and the two individuals he was with told investigators "they were here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court."