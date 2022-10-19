Capitol Police arrest armed man bringing "documents" to Supreme Court

The Capitol Police on Wednesday arrested and charged an 80-year-old Georgia man who they said parked a van containing three firearms outside the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: The arrest comes amid a rash of security concerns among members of Congress and the federal judiciary driven by rising threats and a series of startling security incidents.

What they're saying: The Capitol Police said in a statement they arrested 80-year old Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia after they found his van illegally parked on Capitol grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, Payne told police he had guns in the van and a K-9 detected something as well.

After detaining Payne and two others, police say they searched the vehicle and found two handguns and a shotgun, as well as "pipes and containers," prompting the USCP's Hazardous Incident Response Division to do a "thorough search" and clear the van.

Payne was charged with unlawful activity for having weapons on Capitol grounds. The others were not arrested.

The intrigue: According to the statement, Payne and the two individuals he was with told investigators "they were here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court."