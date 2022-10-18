Microsoft becomes latest tech firm to cut staff
Microsoft announced layoffs across multiple divisions on Monday, Axios has confirmed.
Why it matters: The move is yet another example of large tech companies cutting jobs after earlier moving to slow or freeze hiring as the broader economy cools.
Details: Microsoft declined to say how many jobs had been cut, but a source said the layoffs numbered under 1000.
- The cuts occurred across a variety of levels, teams and parts of the world.
- Multiple laid-off workers turned to Twitter and Blind, among other online forums, to share that their job had been cut.
The big picture: Nearly all the major tech firms have slowed headcount growth, with many freezing all but essential hires. A number of companies have already moved to cut jobs, including Snap and, as Axios reported yesterday, Flipboard.
- Meta, which had already frozen hiring, plans to cut budgets in most divisions, with layoffs expected.
What they're saying: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead,” Microsoft said in a statement to Axios.
