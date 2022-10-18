Microsoft becomes latest tech firm to cut staff

Microsoft announced layoffs across multiple divisions on Monday, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The move is yet another example of large tech companies cutting jobs after earlier moving to slow or freeze hiring as the broader economy cools.

Details: Microsoft declined to say how many jobs had been cut, but a source said the layoffs numbered under 1000.

The cuts occurred across a variety of levels, teams and parts of the world.

Multiple laid-off workers turned to Twitter and Blind, among other online forums, to share that their job had been cut.

The big picture: Nearly all the major tech firms have slowed headcount growth, with many freezing all but essential hires. A number of companies have already moved to cut jobs, including Snap and, as Axios reported yesterday, Flipboard.

Meta, which had already frozen hiring, plans to cut budgets in most divisions, with layoffs expected.

What they're saying: “Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead,” Microsoft said in a statement to Axios.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional detail.