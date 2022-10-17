Scoop: Flipboard cuts 21 percent of staff

Online content aggregator Flipboard last week laid off 24 staffers, or 21% of its workforce, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The cuts are one more sign that a slowdown in the online advertising market, fed by broader economic headwinds, is hurting a range of tech firms large and small.

What they're saying: "Yes, we restructured due to the bad economy and tough outlook for the digital ad business," CEO Mike McCue said in an email interview. "As a result we had to make the painful decision to let 24 members (21%) of the team go. We’re doing everything we can to support them through this transition."

Between the lines: Flipboard launched in 2010 as an iPad-only app that pulled together content from other sources in an attractive design.