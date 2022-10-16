Trump endorses Zeldin in New York governor's race

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin participates in the annual Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 10 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Sunday formally endorsed New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R) in the race against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

Why it matters: Trump's endorsement is a sign that the former president believes the GOP congressman may be able to pull off an upset — and wants to be able to claim some degree of credit if he does.

Zeldin, an ally of the former president, attended a high-profile fundraiser hosted by Trump last month and has turned to him for campaign funds, the New York Times reports.

What he's saying: "I have watched and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years. He is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a “must see” for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation," Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social account.

"Lee was strong on the Border, Crime, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded."

"He will be a GREAT Governor of New York, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. GOOD LUCK LEE!"

State of play: A Marist College poll of registered voters out last week showed Hochul leading Zeldin by 10%, but Republicans are hopeful that it's a sign that the governor's race is tightening, the New York Times reports.

