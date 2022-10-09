Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, said two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Why it matters: While the Suffolk County Police Department told CNN the shooting had "no connection to the Zeldin family," the Trump ally has made crime a key policy as he seeks to become New York's first Republican governor in some 15 years. He was attacked at a rally last July.

Photo: Lee Zeldin/Twitter

Driving the news: Zeldin told the New York Post he and his wife had left their house just before the shooting, but his 16-year-old twin daughters "were doing homework" on the first floor when they heard the shots and locked themselves in the bathroom. "They're freaked out," he said.

A police spokesperson told CNN two people injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

What they're saying: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted on Sunday evening that she had "briefed on the shooting."