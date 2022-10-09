Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks out after shooting outside New York family home

Rebecca Falconer
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin speak at a Manhattan event this month in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, said two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Why it matters: While the Suffolk County Police Department told CNN the shooting had "no connection to the Zeldin family," the Trump ally has made crime a key policy as he seeks to become New York's first Republican governor in some 15 years. He was attacked at a rally last July.

A screenshot of Rep. Lee Zeldin's tweet detailing a shooting outside his home that left his two daughters "freaked out."
Photo: Lee Zeldin/Twitter

Driving the news: Zeldin told the New York Post he and his wife had left their house just before the shooting, but his 16-year-old twin daughters "were doing homework" on the first floor when they heard the shots and locked themselves in the bathroom. "They're freaked out," he said.

  • A police spokesperson told CNN two people injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

What they're saying: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted on Sunday evening that she had "briefed on the shooting."

  • "As we await more details, I'm relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response," Hochul added.
