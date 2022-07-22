GOP Rep. Zeldin attacked at New York gubernatorial campaign event

Law enforcement took a suspect into custody after a man "attempted to stab" Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the New York Republican gubernatorial candidate, at a campaign event on Thursday, his spokesperson said.

Driving the news: Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech on bail reform in Perinton when the man assaulted him and pulled out a sharp object, per WIVB News. Zeldin "grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground," per a statement from his campaign team.

