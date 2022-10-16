"Saturday Night Live" had its turn with the Jan. 6 Committee on Saturday, featuring Kenan Thompson (in character as Rep. Bennie Thompson) saying “we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint.”

Zoom out: The committee voted on Thursday to subpoena President Trump after showing footage of leaders of both parties huddling in secret locations on Jan. 6th, including House Speaker Pelosi calling Vice President Pence to check in on his wellbeing.

President Biden, on the campaign trail on Saturday, called that footage "devastating" but said he hadn't spoken with Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The SNL cast: