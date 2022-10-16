Biden comments on "devastating" Jan. 6th footage

President Biden commented Saturday on the Jan. 6th hearings, telling reporters while on the campaign trail in Oregon that "the testimony in the video are actually pretty devastating," according to the White House pool report.

Why it matters: "But any more I say about it, you -- justified -- are going to ask me if I’m trying to influence [Attorney General Merrick Garland]," Biden said. "I'm not. I've not spoken with him at all."

The Jan. 6th Committee played footage Thursday of congressional leaders pleading governors and Trump officials to try to quell the violence at the Capitol.