A view of debris aftermath of a Russia's shelling in capital Kyiv of Ukraine. Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian missile strike attacked a power facility in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Why it matters: The strike will immediately impact Kyiv's energy supply, putting residents in a precarious position where energy availability may be limited.

Details: The strike hit a power installation in Kyiv, potentially cutting off the energy supply to the region.

No residents were injured or killed, said Kyiv Oblast Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba.

What they're saying: "We can help our energy workers eliminate all destruction and emergency situations," said Kuleba in a social media post.

Kuleba and Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said residents in the Kyiv region should limit their energy use and may want to use candles for light in their homes, per BBC News.

“All that is necessary is to approach electricity consumption as rationally as possible today,” they wrote, according to The Hill. “Please limit the use of electricity as much as possible today from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. And everything will be fine.”

The big picture: The recent strike from Russia comes as Ukraine mounted a counteroffensive, per the Associated Press. After suffering territorial losses, and seeing a major bridge engulfed in flames, Russia has hit back with a series of blasts and missile raids throughout Ukraine.

