Photos show damage after fireball engulfed Russian bridge to Crimea

More images of the massive explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge that links Crimea to Russia surfaced online Saturday.

Why it matters: The bridge — often a political symbol often praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin — temporarily weakens a Russian military supply route.

What we're seeing: Two new satellite images from PlanetScope taken on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 show the extent of the damage days apart from each other.

The first image shows the bridge before the explosion. The second image shows the extent of the smoke from the fiery explosion of seven fuel tanks, Axios reported.

More images showed a zoomed-out view of the explosion with a thick pillar of smoke trailing away from the site.

The big picture: The giant explosion on the bridge comes as Ukraine's military has recently made advancements in the Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts regions after launching a massive counteroffensive in August, Axios' Jacon Knutson writes.

Ukraine has slowly regained large amounts of territory, recapturing many key strategic cities, including Lyman in northern Donetsk.

What next: Winter approaches, so Ukraine may need to slow its counter-offensive. This could allow Russia to potentially reinforce its own military, Knutson writes.

That said, the Kerch Strait Bridge explosion represents a massive strike to a Russian supply route. Russia has often used the bridge to provide fuel and armor to troops in the south.

