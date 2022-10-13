Texas family of 5 sentenced over U.S. Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Five Texas family members were sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge for their roles during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: The Munn family, from Borger, had in their guilty pleas admitted to climbing through a broken window and entering a private Senate conference room as they became among the first to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, spending time in a private Senate conference room.

An image of the Munn family in the U.S. Capitol building. A sixth family member also entered the Capitol, but they're a minor and were not charged.Photo: Department of Justice

The big picture: Parents Dawn and Thomas Munn were each sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, to be served in two seven-day periods, 90 days of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.