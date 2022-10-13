11 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Texas family of 5 sentenced over U.S. Capitol riot
Five Texas family members were sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge for their roles during the U.S. Capitol riot.
Driving the news: The Munn family, from Borger, had in their guilty pleas admitted to climbing through a broken window and entering a private Senate conference room as they became among the first to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, spending time in a private Senate conference room.
The big picture: Parents Dawn and Thomas Munn were each sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, to be served in two seven-day periods, 90 days of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.
- Their adult children, Kayli, Joshua and Kristi Munn were given probation sentences and 60 hours of community service. Kristi Munn's sentence includes 90 days of home confinement.
- Each family member must pay $500 restitution.