Politics & Policy

Texas family of 5 sentenced over U.S. Capitol riot

Rebecca Falconer
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Five Texas family members were sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge for their roles during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Driving the news: The Munn family, from Borger, had in their guilty pleas admitted to climbing through a broken window and entering a private Senate conference room as they became among the first to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, spending time in a private Senate conference room.

An image of the Munn family in the U.S. Capitol building.
An image of the Munn family in the U.S. Capitol building. A sixth family member also entered the Capitol, but they're a minor and were not charged.Photo: Department of Justice

The big picture: Parents Dawn and Thomas Munn were each sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, to be served in two seven-day periods, 90 days of home confinement and 60 hours of community service.

  • Their adult children, Kayli, Joshua and Kristi Munn were given probation sentences and 60 hours of community service. Kristi Munn's sentence includes 90 days of home confinement.
  • Each family member must pay $500 restitution.
