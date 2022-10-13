Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation runs aground

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The flagship fund run by Cathie Wood, who single-handedly revived the notion of a celebrity stock picker during the wildest days of the COVID-era market mania, is now barely running even with the plain vanilla S&P 500.

Driving the news: Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF is down roughly 62% this year, and nearly 80% from its peak in February 2021.

Both the S&P 500 and ARK Innovation are up 77% since the fund went live in late October 2014. (Hat tip to Willie Delwiche, an analyst at All Star Charts, who spotlighted the above chart on Twitter.)

Why it matters: Wood — and her range of innovative ARK-branded actively managed ETFs — are a stand-in for the trillions of dollars worth of investments in unprofitable tech companies over the last few years.

Buying such stocks made traders look like geniuses when interest rates were near zero.

That's because these kinds of "growth stocks" — also often known as "unprofitable" companies — tend to be very sensitive to interest rates.

When rates fall, they surge, and vice versa.

Between the lines: You could have seen this coming. Wood has a long history in the money management industry — and a reputation for aggressive bets on emerging technologies that often resulted in periods of outperformance followed by faceplants. We're currently at the latter stage.