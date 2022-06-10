Cathie Wood's venture capital ambitions

Cathie Wood confirmed this week that ARK Invest is raising a crossover fund that will invest in both private and public tech companies, adding that ARK is the "closest to a venture capital fund in the public equity markets."

Why it matters: This is the part of the cycle when tourists usually rush out, not rush in.

Elsewhere: Longtime crossover investor Coatue is raising $2 billion for a fund that will focus on structured equity rounds for private and public companies, as alternatives to down rounds for the private ones.

The bottom line: Wood has some VC disposition, in terms of long-term strategy, but she also has miserable returns as of late. ARK's flagship fund is down more than 55% in 2022, and around 62% over the past 12 months.