Manchin presses Biden on U.S. output amid OPEC+ cut

Senate Energy Committee chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is urging President Biden to marshal executive powers to help boost U.S. oil production following the OPEC+ move to cut output.

Driving the news: Manchin, in a new letter, calls the OPEC+ move "reckless" and a revenue boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

But he also argues Biden should not look to tap more barrels from authoritarian states.

"I am disheartened by reporting which suggests OPEC+’s actions may drive your administration to seek to unlock sanctioned oil production from Iran or Venezuela," Manchin writes.

The letter urges Biden to take "all actions within your authority" to boost U.S. output of various energy sources.

Why it matters: His letter underscores wider Capitol Hill pressure to respond to last week's OPEC+ decision, which rebuffed White House appeals to Saudi Arabia to avoid near-term output curbs.

Zoom in: It calls for steps including...

More drilling permits and other steps to enable companies to develop federal leases.

Expedited reviews for energy projects, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a gas project through West Virginia that is a Manchin priority.

Ensuring permitting agencies have enough staff.

The intrigue: Manchin's appeal echoes his legislation to mandate faster permitting for U.S. energy projects, which has stalled.