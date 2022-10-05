What OPEC+ cutting oil output could mean for U.S. gas prices
OPEC+ is jolting oil markets this week with expected plans to cut output — and the ripples could reach all the way to the U.S. midterm elections.
Driving the news: The coalition of OPEC, Russia and allied producers may announce cuts of 1-2 million barrels per day in Vienna later Wednesday, per news reports and analysts.
- It's looking to prop up prices that have fallen greatly since early June when Brent crude was above $120 per barrel — and has already succeeded despite bearish economic signs.
- Word of planned cuts in the tight global market has sent oil prices back upward this week, with Brent crude rising several dollars to roughly $92 Wednesday morning.
Why it matters: The crude revival — if it persists — will put fresh upward pressure on U.S. gasoline prices, which have already inched back up lately after months of big declines.
- The ongoing Saudi-Russian cooperation despite Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is also the latest sign of Riyadh's strained relations with the White House.
Threat level: U.S. officials "are reportedly working around the clock to stave off a big cut, appealing to countries that it maintains strong defense and strategic ties," RBC Capital Markets said in a note. (CNN has more.)
What they're saying: Rice University's Jim Krane tells Axios the likely cuts reflect the persistence of Saudi-Russia market cooperation that began a half-decade ago in response to the rise of U.S. shale production.
- "Putin has been able to insert himself in what was a pretty strong relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and he's destabilizing that relationship right now," said Krane, a fellow with the school's Baker Institute for Public Policy.
The intrigue: The White House had been aggressively touting the pump price relief for weeks, but a reversal could revive political jeopardy in the upcoming election.
- “Higher prices are bad news for Democrats,” ClearView Energy Partners' Kevin Book tells Bloomberg.
What we're watching: How the market responds when OPEC+ ends the suspense today.
- Oil analyst Ellen Wald's latest column notes more price increases are "likely to be tempered" by concerns that a global recession will hurt demand.
- GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan tells Axios the U.S. gasoline price trajectory will differ regionally if OPEC+ proceeds with cuts, with prices in the Gulf Coast, Southeast, Northeast and East Coast set to rise.
- But recent refinery problems and maintenance in the Great Lakes area and West Coast have already bolstered prices there.
- "Once those issues are addressed, the decreases will likely overpower oil prices rising," De Haan said, but notes the OPEC+ cut means the amount they decline again will be smaller.
Of note: The expected output cuts would likely fall primarily to the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates because many other big OPEC+ producers are pumping under their formal quotas.
Meanwhile, the U.S. has limited options to respond to a potentially big OPEC+ cut.
- The White House is already deep into a historically large Strategic Petroleum Reserve release.
- Production growth, meanwhile, has stalled for now despite attractive prices as companies deal with a mix of supply chain and labor challenges, investor pressure for discipline and more.
Yes, but: "Tighter crude oil markets...could give the White House further impetus to consider limitations on refined products exports as a brake on rising pump prices," ClearView Energy Partners said in a note Wednesday morning.