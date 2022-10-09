Pompeo: Biden's Armageddon remarks are "terrible risk" to American people

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday criticized President Biden's remarks last week warning about the possibility of nuclear usage from Russian President Vladimir Putin as "reckless."

Driving the news: Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday that Biden's comments are "a terrible risk to the American people."

Pompeo, who served under former President Trump, added that the Biden administration would be more effective "executing quiet diplomacy."

"We ought to be doing that, I hope that they're doing this quietly," he said.

The big picture: Biden last week warned that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis."

Putin is "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming," Biden said at a fundraiser.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday also reacted to Biden's remarks on ABC's "This Week": "What the president was reflecting was that the stakes are high right now," he said.

What he's saying: Pompeo also said Sunday that the explosion on a Russian bridge on Saturday that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland was a sign that Russian forces were struggling.

"The Russian military is failing desperately," he said.

