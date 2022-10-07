32 mins ago - Science
Hurricane Ian is Florida's deadliest in nearly a century
The death toll from Hurricane Ian surpassed 100 on Thursday, as Floridians continued to return home to the devastation left behind.
The big picture: The storm-related death count reached at least 101, eight days after Ian pummeled Florida's western coast before barreling through the Carolinas.
- Of those killed, 98 were in Florida, five were in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia, per AP.
- Most of those who died in Florida drowned due to the storm surge that Ian triggered, according to the state's Medical Examiners Commission.
Where it stands: Hurricane Ian is now the second-deadliest storm to strike the mainland U.S. in the 21st century, AP notes.
- It's second to Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.
- Ian is also Florida's deadliest hurricane since 1935.
Situation report: The destructive storm surge caused homes and other structures to flood, and washed away roads and bridges.
- More than 1,000 crew members continued search and rescue operations Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an emailed statement.
- Although power has be restored to over 2.4 million people, some 210,770 remained without it as of Thursday afternoon, he added.
- Debris removal has begun in the state, most heavily focused in southwest Florida.
