Skip to main content
32 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Ian is Florida's deadliest in nearly a century

Sareen Habeshian
A resident takes photos of her damaged house following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
A Matlacha, Florida, resident on Wednesday overlooking her house that was damaged as Hurricane Ian lashed the state last week. Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The death toll from Hurricane Ian surpassed 100 on Thursday, as Floridians continued to return home to the devastation left behind.

The big picture: The storm-related death count reached at least 101, eight days after Ian pummeled Florida's western coast before barreling through the Carolinas.

  • Of those killed, 98 were in Florida, five were in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia, per AP.
  • Most of those who died in Florida drowned due to the storm surge that Ian triggered, according to the state's Medical Examiners Commission.

Where it stands: Hurricane Ian is now the second-deadliest storm to strike the mainland U.S. in the 21st century, AP notes.

  • It's second to Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.
  • Ian is also Florida's deadliest hurricane since 1935.

Situation report: The destructive storm surge caused homes and other structures to flood, and washed away roads and bridges.

  • More than 1,000 crew members continued search and rescue operations Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an emailed statement.
  • Although power has be restored to over 2.4 million people, some 210,770 remained without it as of Thursday afternoon, he added.
  • Debris removal has begun in the state, most heavily focused in southwest Florida.

More from Axios:

Go deeper