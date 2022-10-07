The death toll from Hurricane Ian surpassed 100 on Thursday, as Floridians continued to return home to the devastation left behind.

The big picture: The storm-related death count reached at least 101, eight days after Ian pummeled Florida's western coast before barreling through the Carolinas.

Of those killed, 98 were in Florida, five were in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia, per AP.

Most of those who died in Florida drowned due to the storm surge that Ian triggered, according to the state's Medical Examiners Commission.

Where it stands: Hurricane Ian is now the second-deadliest storm to strike the mainland U.S. in the 21st century, AP notes.

It's second to Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005.

Ian is also Florida's deadliest hurricane since 1935.

Situation report: The destructive storm surge caused homes and other structures to flood, and washed away roads and bridges.

More than 1,000 crew members continued search and rescue operations Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an emailed statement.

Although power has be restored to over 2.4 million people, some 210,770 remained without it as of Thursday afternoon, he added.

Debris removal has begun in the state, most heavily focused in southwest Florida.

