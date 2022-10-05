Biden says events like Hurricane Ian end climate change debate

President Biden said Wednesday during a visit to survey damages from the deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida that "the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there's climate change, and whether we should do something about it."

Driving the news: Biden met with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who during earlier remarks praised state, local and federal coordination in the wake of the storm making landfall in his state last week.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Climate change is leading to wetter storms, with a rapid analysis showing that Hurricane Ian likely dropped 10% more rain on Florida due to human-induced climate change than it would have otherwise.

In addition, studies show a link between rapidly intensifying hurricanes such as Ian and global warming, due to warming sea and air temperatures, among other factors.

