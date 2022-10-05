Affordable housing in the U.S. typically diminishes after a disaster, and experts expect parts of southwest Florida will see the same following Hurricane Ian.

The big picture: It's a pattern that exacerbates inequities in relief and recovery efforts — and leaves thousands with nowhere to go.

“The quantity of affordable housing shrinks after every type of disaster,” Michelle Meyer, disaster recovery researcher and director of Texas A&M’s Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center, told Axios.

This applies to major disaster events — like Hurricanes Katrina, Florence and Ida — and smaller ones, like the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas.

In all of these cases, people were left unhoused, rental prices spiked in response to a surge in demand and many were forced to permanently relocate in order to afford to live.

A number of factors contribute to the reduction in affordable housing — defined as costing 30% or less of a household’s income — after a disaster.

For one, affordable housing units are largely built in more vulnerable areas, like floodplains, and at a lower quality. That means they’re more likely to suffer damage from disasters, like more powerful and rapidly strengthening hurricanes.

Rental units, which are the slowest to rebuild post-disaster., also make up a significant portion of affordable housing.

Public housing and subsidized housing usually take years to recover, largely because of timelines in long-term federal funding distribution.

And mobile homes are exceedingly vulnerable to damage from disasters.

Along Florida's southwest coast, parts of which experienced catastrophic damage from Ian, affordable housing options were already scarce — and are now likely to diminish further in the wake of the storm.

Disasters disproportionately impact lower-income renters, which a 2017 Harvard report found are more likely to be people of color.

28% of renter households in Lee County are low-income and cost-burdened, or paying at least 40% of income toward rent, according to a 2022 report by the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies.

And 26% of Black families in Lee County live in poverty, twice the rate of white households in the area, as reported by Capital B News.

Of note: One of the places devastated by Ian was Lee County's Cape Coral — where every city structure may have experienced damage from the storm — and nearly 10% of the roughly 200,000 residents fall below the federal poverty line.

The county and private development firm ReVital Development Group were preparing to break ground this fall on a 92-unit affordable housing complex in Cape Coral — which is expected to be the area’s first “truly affordable rental community” in decades, as reported by the News-Press.

What they're saying: Michael Allan, president of ReVital Development Group, told Axios in a written statement — provided through the city of Cape Coral — that "while it is still too early" in Ian damage assessments to know for sure, they don't foresee any development delays.

The City of Cape Coral also shared a statement with Axios saying they'll be working with state and federal agencies to provide housing assistance to low-income residents in the storm's aftermath.

"However, we recognize that affordable housing was a challenge to our residents and will be exacerbated by Hurricane Ian," per the statement.

Yes, but: According to Texas A&M's Meyer, the onus falls on local officials to make sure affordable housing remains a priority for the construction companies coming in to rebuild after a disaster — which is usually not the case.

"Communities really have to put a lot of effort to maintain public housing stock post-disaster," Meyer told Axios. "And unfortunately, many don't have the political will to do that."

Facing years of recovery ahead — with at least 1,700 people still in shelters across the state — some expect development priorities across Florida's southwest communities to reflect that disconnect.