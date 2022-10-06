The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate on China's alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang after a UN report concluded the Chinese government's actions against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region may constitute crimes against humanity.

Driving the news: Nineteen countries voted against the motion, 17 voted in favor, and 11 abstained. It's only the second time in the U.N. body's 16-year history that a motion has been defeated, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.