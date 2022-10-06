Skip to main content
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang abuses

Han Chen
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the annual gathering in New York City for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21, 2021 in New York City.
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the UN General Assembly on Sept. 21. Photo: Mary Altaffer/Getty Images

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate on China's alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang after a UN report concluded the Chinese government's actions against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region may constitute crimes against humanity.

Driving the news: Nineteen countries voted against the motion, 17 voted in favor, and 11 abstained. It's only the second time in the U.N. body's 16-year history that a motion has been defeated, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

