1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Musk's Big "Nevermind"
Just days before a trial to determine if Elon Musk would be forced to buy Twitter was scheduled to begin, Musk sent a letter offering once again to buy Twitter for the same price he'd originally offered in April.
Why it matters: Musk has a unique tolerance for risk at his companies, but the surprise move still shocked the tech world, and it's not clear yet if it will successfully knock the trial off the docket.
- Media reporter Sara Fischer and business editor Dan Primack join the podcast for a conversation on this latest twist in the saga.
- Both Fischer and Primack spent months reporting on the reverberations of Musk's initial offer to buy Twitter both within Musk's inner circle and inside Twitter itself.