Google debuts Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google on Thursday announced the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 smartphones, which feature an updated Google Tensor processor, along with the Pixel Watch. It had previewed the three products earlier this year.

Why it matters: Google's hardware effort is growing into a more full-fledged business, and the company is counting on the new crop of gear to help it compete against the latest devices from Apple.

Here are the details on each of the new products, all of which can be ordered now and are set to ship Oct. 13:

Pixel 7 Pro

Google's new high-end phone features a 5x telephoto lens along with its wide and ultra wide cameras, as well as a brighter display and an updated Google Tensor 2 processor. Google has also added a bunch of new software capabilities to improve results at other zoom distances up to 30x. The phone starts at $899.

Pixel 7

The more affordable member of the Pixel 7 family includes the new chip and brighter display. It forgoes the zoom lens, but images from its 48MP main camera can be scaled to 12MP, effectively allowing for a 2X zoom. Pixel 7 starts at $599.

Pixel Watch

The first smartwatch made by Google draws heavily on the company's Fitbit acquisition for a number of fitness features, including a heart monitor that samples throughout the day. It features a large round display and a Samsung Exynos processor. Also, it's Android only. The WiFi-only model sells for $349, while an LTE cellular option costs $399.