Google announces new Pixel phones, teases first smartwatch

Google on Wednesday announced a new affordable smartphone, the Pixel 6a, as well as a set of noise-canceling Pixel Buds Pro headphones and its first Pixel smartwatch.

Why it matters: Google is increasing its investment in developing its own hardware and incorporating technology from its Fitbit acquisition.

Details:

The $449 Pixel 6a uses lower-end cameras and foregoes some niceties to come in hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It also has a smaller screen than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which some may see as a feature rather than a drawback.

uses lower-end cameras and foregoes some niceties to come in hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It also has a smaller screen than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which some may see as a feature rather than a drawback. The $199 Pixel Buds Pro offers active noise cancellation, with support for spatial audio coming later via a software update. Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order July 21 and start shipping July 28.

offers active noise cancellation, with support for spatial audio coming later via a software update. Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro will be available for pre-order July 21 and start shipping July 28. Google offered a first look at the Pixel Watch, due out this fall. The round smartwatch includes Fitbit exercise and sleep tracking and will come in both WiFi and cellular models.

due out this fall. The round smartwatch includes Fitbit exercise and sleep tracking and will come in both WiFi and cellular models. It also teased the design for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, due out later this year, which will be powered by an updated Google Tensor chip.

due out later this year, which will be powered by an updated Google Tensor chip. Google also said it plans a Pixel Tablet, to be released sometime in 2023.

The big picture: While Google spent only a small portion of its I/O developer conference keynote talking hardware, it's a huge area of investment for the company. Plus, people tend to pay more attention to shiny new devices than to software updates.

Between the lines: Google saved perhaps its coolest demo for the end, showing prototype AR glasses that allow people to speak different languages and look at one another while seeing a translation on the display of the glasses.

Also announced at Google I/O:

An "AI test kitchen" online will allow people to see some of the capabilities of new machine learning models while also help to spot and report flaws and limitations.

Google is adding 24 languages (spoken by 300 million people) to Translate, in part by reducing its reliance on bilingual examples as a prerequisite to adding new languages.

The Chrome browser will create virtual credit card numbers when people shop online, potentially reducing fraud. The feature will come later to iOS and Android.

An update to Google Wallet will support, among other things, digital state driver's licenses, similar to a feature Apple is offering for the iPhone.

Google is adding a more immersive view of cities and restaurants in Maps, starting with a handful of cities.

Go deeper: We'll have more from Google I/O in tomorrow's Axios Login newsletter. (Sign up here).