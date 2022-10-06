Activision Blizzard names new corporate affairs executive

Lulu Cheng Meservey is stepping down from the board of Activision Blizzard to join the company as its executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief communications officer starting today.

Why it matters: Meservey, who left Substack as VP of communications in August, steps into a newly created role that will be critical to helping Activision shape its image to the public and to regulators.

Part of her role was previously held by Frances Townsend, who was integral to directing Activision's responses to sexual-harassment allegations, the WSJ noted. Townsend moved into a senior adviser position at the end of September.

Meanwhile, global regulators are also currently scrutinizing Microsoft's planned acquisition of the company — a $68.7 billion cash deal announced at the start of the year.

The big picture: Meservey will report directly up to CEO Bobby Kotick, who in an email to employees said that she "always" puts workers first.

What to watch: Microsoft and Activision have said they expect their deal to close by mid next year.