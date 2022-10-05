A federal jury on Wednesday found Joe Sullivan, Uber's former chief security officer, guilty of obstructing an investigation by the FTC and hiding a 2016 data breach from authorities, according to journalists in the courtroom.

Why it matters: The criminal charges against Sullivan were seen as unusual by the cybersecurity industry.

Flashback: While the hack happened in the fall of 2016, it wasn't publicly disclosed until a year later, shortly after now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joined the company.