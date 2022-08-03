Wire fraud charges dropped in hacking case against ex-Uber security officer

A federal judge has granted a motion to dismiss three wire fraud charges against Joseph Sullivan, Uber's former chief security officer who allegedly tried to conceal a 2016 data breach in which hackers stole the account information of 50 million customers and seven million drivers.

Yes, but: Sullivan still faces charges for obstructing a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proceeding and failing to report a felony.

It's unclear why prosecutors moved to dismiss the wire fraud charges, which U.S. District Judge James Donato granted.

The big picture: Prosecutors say Sullivan arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and cover up the incident.