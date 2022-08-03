Skip to main content
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Wire fraud charges dropped in hacking case against ex-Uber security officer

Shawna Chen
Photo of a car windshield with the Uber sticker on it
An Uber driver arrives to pick up a passenger at Midway International Airport on May 9, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson via Getty Images

A federal judge has granted a motion to dismiss three wire fraud charges against Joseph Sullivan, Uber's former chief security officer who allegedly tried to conceal a 2016 data breach in which hackers stole the account information of 50 million customers and seven million drivers.

Yes, but: Sullivan still faces charges for obstructing a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proceeding and failing to report a felony.

  • It's unclear why prosecutors moved to dismiss the wire fraud charges, which U.S. District Judge James Donato granted.

The big picture: Prosecutors say Sullivan arranged to pay the hackers $100,000 to delete the data and cover up the incident.

  • Sullivan also allegedly concealed information from Uber officials who could have reported the data breach to the FTC, according to the Justice Department.
