Court grants DOJ motion to expedite appeal in special master case

An appeals court on Wednesday granted a motion from the Department of Justice to fast-track its appeal in the special master case involving documents seized in the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: "Having consulted with the Chief Judge, the appeal will be assigned to a special merits panel from the classified appeals log randomly selected by the Clerk," per the filing.

The big picture: The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month and granted the department's request to resume reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.