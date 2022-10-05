Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court grants DOJ motion to expedite appeal in special master case

Erin Doherty
The Department of Justice (DOJ) building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC.
The Department of Justice building on Aug. 18 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An appeals court on Wednesday granted a motion from the Department of Justice to fast-track its appeal in the special master case involving documents seized in the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: "Having consulted with the Chief Judge, the appeal will be assigned to a special merits panel from the classified appeals log randomly selected by the Clerk," per the filing.

The big picture: The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the DOJ last month and granted the department's request to resume reviewing classified documents from Mar-a-Lago.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

